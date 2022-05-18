Hotfix 0.3.5

Gameplay:
- Increased neutral Spitter's health to let them live through a single enemy attack
- Removed Contaminated Lumi Crystals from existence
Art:
- Replaced most placeholder trinket images
- Fixed most cases of elder and hollow versions of units working incorrectly
UI
- Added 'cure fatigue' visuals
- Added counters for delayed effects description boxes
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug causing Baralai to soft-lock the game if he died during his initial charge
- Fixed a soft-lock after summoning a Defender right after Undo
- Fixed a bug causing fatigue to be applied post battle if unit card was hovered over Corrupted Lumi.
- Fixed achievement counters for some achievements not carrying over between battles and runs
- Fixed an interaction between trinkets activating on damage taken, Degeneration and C1 boss
- Fixed an issue with Undo that made it possible to multiply Baralai
- Fixed an issue where gaining/losing fatigue would be shown as taking damage/healing
- Fixed the interaction between Baralai's trinket and the push mechanic/other push trinkets
- Fixed Lurker Hatchling unit animations
Changed files in this update