Oaken update for 18 May 2022

Hotfix 0.3.5

Build 8744560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Increased neutral Spitter's health to let them live through a single enemy attack
  • Removed Contaminated Lumi Crystals from existence

Art:

  • Replaced most placeholder trinket images
  • Fixed most cases of elder and hollow versions of units working incorrectly

UI

  • Added 'cure fatigue' visuals
  • Added counters for delayed effects description boxes

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug causing Baralai to soft-lock the game if he died during his initial charge
  • Fixed a soft-lock after summoning a Defender right after Undo
  • Fixed a bug causing fatigue to be applied post battle if unit card was hovered over Corrupted Lumi.
  • Fixed achievement counters for some achievements not carrying over between battles and runs
  • Fixed an interaction between trinkets activating on damage taken, Degeneration and C1 boss
  • Fixed an issue with Undo that made it possible to multiply Baralai
  • Fixed an issue where gaining/losing fatigue would be shown as taking damage/healing
  • Fixed the interaction between Baralai's trinket and the push mechanic/other push trinkets
  • Fixed Lurker Hatchling unit animations

