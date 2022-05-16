 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 16 May 2022

Version 1.7.1 Update

New Features / Changes:

  • Created a new biome for the Nightmare Outdoor scene. With new lighting and tree prefabs to give an overall better fit to the game's atmosphere.

Connect
Twitter: @Sly_Cat_Games
The Abandoned Website
(A work in progress)

If you are experiencing any issues please email me ( support@slycatgames.com ).

Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.
All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.

