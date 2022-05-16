 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 16 May 2022

Gamepad & Quality of Life Continued!

Share · View all patches · Build 8744348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wonderful Willows

  • The inner edges on the main table near the bumpers/spinners now have pointed/angled edges. This allows for smoother entrances for the ball.

Gamepad Support

  • Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change leaderboards screen.
  • Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change how to play/tutorial screen.
  • Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change Roxy’s Fur on the customization screen.
  • Left/Right Triggers can now be used to change Roxy’s Hat/Cosmetic item on the customization screen.
  • The B/Back button now can be used to back out of the leaderboards screen.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the "Fullscreen" toggle would not be displayed.
