Gamepad & Quality of Life Continued!

Wonderful Willows
- The inner edges on the main table near the bumpers/spinners now have pointed/angled edges. This allows for smoother entrances for the ball.
Gamepad Support
- Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change leaderboards screen.
- Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change how to play/tutorial screen.
- Left/Right Bumper can now be used to change Roxy’s Fur on the customization screen.
- Left/Right Triggers can now be used to change Roxy’s Hat/Cosmetic item on the customization screen.
- The B/Back button now can be used to back out of the leaderboards screen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the "Fullscreen" toggle would not be displayed.
Changed files in this update