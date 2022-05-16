Update v. 1.05

- From now on, you can disable unnecessary blueprints forever (available after defeating the second boss). Despite this, you should have at least 20 implant blueprints and 6 weapon blueprints weapons.
- During the reroll, the price of the next attempt no longer increases. (this also applies to reroll weapon effect)
- Now you can see the progress of improvements (meta progression).
- Increased damage caused by explosions of your missiles, including electric ones.
- VCG is sold for nanoparticles, not cubes, as it was before.
Changes in updates 1.03 and 1.04:
- Improved performance.
- Fixed errors in the text.
- The cost of additional HP at the beginning of the run is significantly reduced.
- You no longer receive double damage in the second half of the run.
- The strength of the destroyed objects in the starting location is significantly reduced.
