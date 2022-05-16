 Skip to content

REPLIKATOR update for 16 May 2022

Update v. 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8744313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • From now on, you can disable unnecessary blueprints forever (available after defeating the second boss). Despite this, you should have at least 20 implant blueprints and 6 weapon blueprints weapons.
  • During the reroll, the price of the next attempt no longer increases. (this also applies to reroll weapon effect)
  • Now you can see the progress of improvements (meta progression).
  • Increased damage caused by explosions of your missiles, including electric ones.
  • VCG is sold for nanoparticles, not cubes, as it was before.

Changes in updates 1.03 and 1.04:

  • Improved performance.
  • Fixed errors in the text.
  • The cost of additional HP at the beginning of the run is significantly reduced.
  • You no longer receive double damage in the second half of the run.
  • The strength of the destroyed objects in the starting location is significantly reduced.

