Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 15 May 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-05-15

Build 8744272 · Last edited by Wendy

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:

  • Endless Mode: Almost finished all the logic and functionalities implementation; working on map hookup
  • Chapter 4: Working on the new map and combat scene drawings
  • Keyboard shortcut: Added press key E to end turn

Jade palace: One of the final battles will happen inside the Jade Palace - where Jade Emperor lives

Soul Mountains: Wukong will face one of his final challenges on the top of Soul Mountains

Heaven Map: Check out the preview of Heaven. What happened when Heaven was chopped in half? We will reveal it later!

New character with the corresponding effects

Card UI: We plan to redesign card UIs to provide a better experience. Here is a candidate for the new Wukong card UI design - please leave us feedback!

Enhancement and Balancing

Relic:

  • Vampire's Handkerchief now gives 2 Max HP when you defeat someone

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug in the skip dialog
  • Fixed scaling problem of Celestial of Wisdom
  • Fixed Spirit Shifting does not show description correctly when a relic modifies a copied card
  • Fixed Demon Bones still damaging player after the target is dead

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Corrected Palm Leaf Fan’s description
  • Fix some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes

  • Other small adjustments

