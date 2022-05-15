Weekly Update! 2022-05-15

Share · View all patches · Build 8744272 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 23:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:

Endless Mode : Almost finished all the logic and functionalities implementation; working on map hookup

: Almost finished all the logic and functionalities implementation; working on map hookup Chapter 4 : Working on the new map and combat scene drawings

: Working on the new map and combat scene drawings Keyboard shortcut: Added press key E to end turn

Jade palace: One of the final battles will happen inside the Jade Palace - where Jade Emperor lives

Soul Mountains: Wukong will face one of his final challenges on the top of Soul Mountains

Heaven Map: Check out the preview of Heaven. What happened when Heaven was chopped in half? We will reveal it later!

New character with the corresponding effects

Card UI: We plan to redesign card UIs to provide a better experience. Here is a candidate for the new Wukong card UI design - please leave us feedback!

Enhancement and Balancing

Relic:

Vampire's Handkerchief now gives 2 Max HP when you defeat someone

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

Fixed a bug in the skip dialog

Fixed scaling problem of Celestial of Wisdom

Fixed Spirit Shifting does not show description correctly when a relic modifies a copied card

Fixed Demon Bones still damaging player after the target is dead

Localization and text bug fixes

Corrected Palm Leaf Fan’s description

Fix some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes