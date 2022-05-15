Weekly Update! 2022-05-15

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:
- Endless Mode: Almost finished all the logic and functionalities implementation; working on map hookup
- Chapter 4: Working on the new map and combat scene drawings
- Keyboard shortcut: Added press key E to end turn
Jade palace: One of the final battles will happen inside the Jade Palace - where Jade Emperor lives
Soul Mountains: Wukong will face one of his final challenges on the top of Soul Mountains
Heaven Map: Check out the preview of Heaven. What happened when Heaven was chopped in half? We will reveal it later!
New character with the corresponding effects
Card UI: We plan to redesign card UIs to provide a better experience. Here is a candidate for the new Wukong card UI design - please leave us feedback!
Enhancement and Balancing
Relic:
- Vampire's Handkerchief now gives 2 Max HP when you defeat someone
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fixed a bug in the skip dialog
- Fixed scaling problem of Celestial of Wisdom
- Fixed Spirit Shifting does not show description correctly when a relic modifies a copied card
- Fixed Demon Bones still damaging player after the target is dead
Localization and text bug fixes
- Corrected Palm Leaf Fan’s description
- Fix some expressions in event and dialog
Other Bug Fixes
- Other small adjustments
Changed files in this update