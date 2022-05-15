 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Side Effect update for 15 May 2022

1.2.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8744127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL;DR

  • Frozen effect applies damage
  • Rework of specialized lightning tiles
  • Quantum rift nerfed
  • 3 new items
  • 1 new spell
  • Level balance

Global

  • New visuals for fire, poison, ice & curse elements
Frozen effect
  • Always removes 50% of the piece ice
  • Now applies 1 damage
Water ascension
  • Player pieces: always targets the weakest spell
  • Player pieces + multiplayer: always targets a spell of the current player
  • AI pieces: casting a spell from an AI piece removes 50% of the piece's water (instead of 25%)
  • AI pieces: piece starts each turn with 1 extra energy (not cumulative)
Specialized lightning tiles
  • Lightning air, lightning earth and lightning holy tiles removed from the game
  • Lightning water (new): instantly gives 1 energy to the piece
  • Lightning ice (new): gives 1 mana max to player(s)
  • Lightning curse (new): gives 1 attack to the AI piece

Spells

  • Ice spells globally apply less ice
  • New spell: golden arrow
Blizzard
  • Damage nerfed
Frozen aura
  • Damage nerfed
Permafrost
  • Damage nerfed
Light angel
  • Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 3)
  • Costs 3 energy (instead of 2)

Items

  • New item: amulet of Necrom
  • New item: quantum replicator
  • New item: quantum bank
Amulet of amana
  • Now works with energy instead of mana: each turn a random spell which costs 3 or 4 energy gains 1 attack, and a random spell which costs 1 or 2 energy loses 1 attack
Amulet of Solar & Amulet of Solar+
  • Effect switched between both items
Pine up cone+
  • Costs 25 golds (instead of 50)
Insigh of Tryff++
  • Only spawns specialized poison tiles (poison-air, poison-earth or poison-lightning tiles)
Quantum vortex
  • Gives 1 mana (instead of 2)
Quantum vortex+
  • Gives 3 mana (instead of 4)
  • Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum immune system
  • Removes 1HP to enemies (instead of 2)
Quantum immune system+
  • Removes 2HP to enemies (instead of 3)
  • Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum of Nonololo
  • Element of the rift spawned is random
Quantum of Nonololo+
  • Costs 50 golds (instead of 75)
Quantum bug+
  • Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum wrench
  • Now add 1 attack to a random spell
Quantum wrench+
  • Costs 50 golds (instead of 100)

Levels

  • Roof of the cathedrall: is "little" harder
  • Horde du contrevent: big rework of rooks
  • Conclave: is little harder

Fixes

  • Aura of celerity: visual fixed
  • Quantum vortex: you get the correct account of mana
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.