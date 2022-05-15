TL;DR
- Frozen effect applies damage
- Rework of specialized lightning tiles
- Quantum rift nerfed
- 3 new items
- 1 new spell
- Level balance
Global
- New visuals for fire, poison, ice & curse elements
Frozen effect
- Always removes 50% of the piece ice
- Now applies 1 damage
Water ascension
- Player pieces: always targets the weakest spell
- Player pieces + multiplayer: always targets a spell of the current player
- AI pieces: casting a spell from an AI piece removes 50% of the piece's water (instead of 25%)
- AI pieces: piece starts each turn with 1 extra energy (not cumulative)
Specialized lightning tiles
- Lightning air, lightning earth and lightning holy tiles removed from the game
- Lightning water (new): instantly gives 1 energy to the piece
- Lightning ice (new): gives 1 mana max to player(s)
- Lightning curse (new): gives 1 attack to the AI piece
Spells
- Ice spells globally apply less ice
- New spell: golden arrow
Blizzard
- Damage nerfed
Frozen aura
- Damage nerfed
Permafrost
- Damage nerfed
Light angel
- Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 3)
- Costs 3 energy (instead of 2)
Items
- New item: amulet of Necrom
- New item: quantum replicator
- New item: quantum bank
Amulet of amana
- Now works with energy instead of mana: each turn a random spell which costs 3 or 4 energy gains 1 attack, and a random spell which costs 1 or 2 energy loses 1 attack
Amulet of Solar & Amulet of Solar+
- Effect switched between both items
Pine up cone+
- Costs 25 golds (instead of 50)
Insigh of Tryff++
- Only spawns specialized poison tiles (poison-air, poison-earth or poison-lightning tiles)
Quantum vortex
- Gives 1 mana (instead of 2)
Quantum vortex+
- Gives 3 mana (instead of 4)
- Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum immune system
- Removes 1HP to enemies (instead of 2)
Quantum immune system+
- Removes 2HP to enemies (instead of 3)
- Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum of Nonololo
- Element of the rift spawned is random
Quantum of Nonololo+
- Costs 50 golds (instead of 75)
Quantum bug+
- Costs 150 golds (instead of 100)
Quantum wrench
- Now add 1 attack to a random spell
Quantum wrench+
- Costs 50 golds (instead of 100)
Levels
- Roof of the cathedrall: is "little" harder
- Horde du contrevent: big rework of rooks
- Conclave: is little harder
Fixes
- Aura of celerity: visual fixed
- Quantum vortex: you get the correct account of mana
