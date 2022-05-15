 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tough Love Arena update for 15 May 2022

0.91.14

Share · View all patches · Build 8744025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at toughlovearena.com?changelog

  • Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Sweep can no longer cancel into Trip on block
  • Accounts: Fixed "Favorite Character" to no longer break when we push new skins (existing favorites have been reset)
  • Modding: FlavorConfig.fid added (unique property to help with replay/favorite tracking)
  • NOTE: One of the main goals of 0.91.0 was diversifying offense. Adding "Sweep > Trip on block" inadvertently made it more simple. It also introduced undesirable play patterns in the form of long, pseudo-true blockstrings against Pork. Therefore, this buff has been reverted

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.