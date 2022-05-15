You can find the full changelog at toughlovearena.com?changelog
- Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Sweep can no longer cancel into Trip on block
- Accounts: Fixed "Favorite Character" to no longer break when we push new skins (existing favorites have been reset)
- Modding: FlavorConfig.fid added (unique property to help with replay/favorite tracking)
- NOTE: One of the main goals of 0.91.0 was diversifying offense. Adding "Sweep > Trip on block" inadvertently made it more simple. It also introduced undesirable play patterns in the form of long, pseudo-true blockstrings against Pork. Therefore, this buff has been reverted
Changed files in this update