 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

七月 update for 15 May 2022

v1.077 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 8743992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced the back thrust of players being attacked
Increased player's initial defense
The first Elite Greatsword monster was too difficult for many novice players, so the difficulty of this monster was reduced, and the speed of the monster's shot was slowed down. Sorry for the inconvenience to new players.
Reduced the number of monsters in some locations in the first level
Increase the jumping floor area and reduce the difficulty of the first jump

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.