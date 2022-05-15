Reduced the back thrust of players being attacked
Increased player's initial defense
The first Elite Greatsword monster was too difficult for many novice players, so the difficulty of this monster was reduced, and the speed of the monster's shot was slowed down. Sorry for the inconvenience to new players.
Reduced the number of monsters in some locations in the first level
Increase the jumping floor area and reduce the difficulty of the first jump
七月 update for 15 May 2022
v1.077 version update
