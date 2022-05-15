Marble Computing 1.8

Whats new?
- Revisited the theme, and minimalist graphics update
- An original ambient soundtrack
- Support for everybody's favorite penguin!
- Various bug fixes
- Final for the 3 bit computer
- Various new levels for the main campaign
For Linux users
This is my first time distributing binaries for gnu/linux operating systems, so
If something doesn't work, please report it in this discussion.
There are 0 external dependencies, except of course glibc. Your distribution should be preferably more recent than Ubuntu 16.04 as a reference.
Cheers :)
Changed files in this update