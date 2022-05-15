 Skip to content

Marble Computing update for 15 May 2022

Marble Computing 1.8

Build 8743971 · Last edited by Wendy

Whats new?

  • Revisited the theme, and minimalist graphics update
  • An original ambient soundtrack
  • Support for everybody's favorite penguin!
  • Various bug fixes
  • Final for the 3 bit computer
  • Various new levels for the main campaign
For Linux users

This is my first time distributing binaries for gnu/linux operating systems, so
If something doesn't work, please report it in this discussion.

There are 0 external dependencies, except of course glibc. Your distribution should be preferably more recent than Ubuntu 16.04 as a reference.

Cheers :)

