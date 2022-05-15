New patch in publicbeta (v152)

Hello, it's patch time - this is one of those "fix random things" patches for publicbeta. I found there was an out of sync error in v150 so I still can't move it to the main branch, fingers crossed for next time. I also worked some more on the AI changes from last patch.

I've tried to make it so building stuff is a little bit faster, particularly fences. People have been asking me for a long time to make your characters get multiple resources at a time when putting up fences (e.g. get as much wood as you can before making the journey back, instead of just getting one piece of wood, returning to the fence and building one fence piece, then going back to get another piece of wood), so I've done that. Also I've just reduced the time it takes in the building animation for a lot of buildings.

There are some things in this game that I think are a bit too unforgiving, you might see me tweak those over time. One is how invisible strain converts everyone in your community before turning, I've changed it to only convert half of them, which is still pretty brutal ;)

Here's the full change list:

When building fences, characters will be able to collect the resources they need for multiple fence pieces (as long as they fit in their inventory) instead of just doing it one by one

Reduced time to build most buildings, and slightly lowered skill requirements to build Nitrary and pistol/shotgun ammo

Make vehicles capturable, damageable, and repairable, with steel ingots

Fix for crafters taking flint from cooks who need it to light fires

Fix up savegames that used mods where crop types were deleted

Changed invisible strain to activate when over half your community are converted, instead of all of them

Added some extra bits to the Lost Item quest

Fixes for AI often staying in your base when you order them to attack someone

Try to stop NPCs from being attracted too easily outside their bases by using dead comrades as bait

Added debug option in custom map editor to control infection type in town markers

Fix for not being able to see healthbars of damaged fences in command mode

Fix for animal feeders harvesting crops when policy is set to not feed to animals

Picking up drinking bowl always returns it to your inventory

Fix for angle slider not working in path editor

Fix for guards in watchtowers sometimes continually shooting the wall in front of them

Out of sync fix

What's this publicbeta thing?

v152 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".