 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Out of Sight Playtest update for 15 May 2022

Change Log: 793

Share · View all patches · Build 8743864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved enemy logic when light switch is turned off but FOV catches player. Enemy now continues to inspect light switch
  • Added greyscale teleport PSB.
  • Added new save game selection scene
  • Changed healing to holding button rather than tapping
  • Added call to action wishlist window when clicking quit game button
  • Added greyscale version of menu frame sprite.
  • Added all 4 Boss projectile shoot animations. Removed artifacts from Ear and Question mark sprites.
  • Added more clarity to which character the player is selecting in the selection screen.
  • Improved ending cut scene but adding an extra waypoint for NPC (sometimes she gets stuck)
  • Fixed boss not having laser mouth open in stage 2
  • Fixed leaderboard UI at End of Demo scene. It got a bit bung.
  • Fixed player spawning in wrong spot in room 12
  • Fixed bug where one player remains invisible when both entering same teleport
  • Fixed settings items being selected in menu when it was closed. Causing screen res and volume changes unexpectedly.
  • Fixed regression where enemy couldn't hear distraction device
  • Added a tween along the veins in boss room when first spawning in
  • Added hackable to boss eye in stage 1 to trigger the mouth open, rather than having a timed sequence.
  • Improvements HackableBehaviour and DeviceTrajectory
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.