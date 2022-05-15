- Improved enemy logic when light switch is turned off but FOV catches player. Enemy now continues to inspect light switch
- Added greyscale teleport PSB.
- Added new save game selection scene
- Changed healing to holding button rather than tapping
- Added call to action wishlist window when clicking quit game button
- Added greyscale version of menu frame sprite.
- Added all 4 Boss projectile shoot animations. Removed artifacts from Ear and Question mark sprites.
- Added more clarity to which character the player is selecting in the selection screen.
- Improved ending cut scene but adding an extra waypoint for NPC (sometimes she gets stuck)
- Fixed boss not having laser mouth open in stage 2
- Fixed leaderboard UI at End of Demo scene. It got a bit bung.
- Fixed player spawning in wrong spot in room 12
- Fixed bug where one player remains invisible when both entering same teleport
- Fixed settings items being selected in menu when it was closed. Causing screen res and volume changes unexpectedly.
- Fixed regression where enemy couldn't hear distraction device
- Added a tween along the veins in boss room when first spawning in
- Added hackable to boss eye in stage 1 to trigger the mouth open, rather than having a timed sequence.
- Improvements HackableBehaviour and DeviceTrajectory
Out of Sight Playtest update for 15 May 2022
Change Log: 793
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update