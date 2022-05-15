 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Farmer Toon update for 15 May 2022

Update Alpha Version 30

Share · View all patches · Build 8743769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha Update Version 30

  • Adjustment of the collision with the dog
  • Possibility to go from 10 to 10 for queued crafts
  • Fixed a bug on getting the vehicle that sprays
  • Fixed a bug on the butchery menu (you could give animals that did not give meat)
  • Adjustment of the inventory display (on large numbers)
  • Optimization of loading (faster loading)
  • Correction of the description of some equipment
  • It is now possible to eat strawberries, tomatoes and peppers for 5% of the hunger bar
  • Redesign of the sales hotel, possibility to sell by lot, much faster loading
  • Added a vehicle to automatically plant seeds when driving on wet ploughed land
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.