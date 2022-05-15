Update Alpha Version 30

Alpha Update Version 30
- Adjustment of the collision with the dog
- Possibility to go from 10 to 10 for queued crafts
- Fixed a bug on getting the vehicle that sprays
- Fixed a bug on the butchery menu (you could give animals that did not give meat)
- Adjustment of the inventory display (on large numbers)
- Optimization of loading (faster loading)
- Correction of the description of some equipment
- It is now possible to eat strawberries, tomatoes and peppers for 5% of the hunger bar
- Redesign of the sales hotel, possibility to sell by lot, much faster loading
- Added a vehicle to automatically plant seeds when driving on wet ploughed land
