1.24 preview

1.24 - May ?? 2022
Added
- Liquid canister. This is a high capacity container that is vulnerable to bullets and has a variable buoyancy.
- Painkiller syringe
- Humans will pass out when they experience too much g-force
- Boat motor reverses on red signal
- For modders: support for transparent liquids
- For modders: Liquid.GetDisplayName()
- For modders: BloodContainer.ForceCalculateComputedColor
Changed
-
Completely rewrote body shader (this may make humans from older contraptions look weird)
- Blunt damage causes bruising (new look)
- Bullets make bullet holes
- Stabbing makes stab wounds
- Touching hot objects & friction causes burn wounds
-
Stopping time is has a much shorter transition
-
Minor rendering optimisations
-
Other minor optimisations
-
Limbs don't drain their liquid as fast when bone is exposed
-
Tritium glows when seen in transparent containers
-
Increased g-force resilience
-
Boiling bodies of water have no buoyancy
-
Changing weather settings like rain, snow, and fog will now happen smoothly instead of abruptly.
-
G-force damage no longer occurs when the organism was frozen
-
Improved distant large explosion sound
-
Improved Gorse collision
-
Made Ultra Strength Serum more potent
-
Gave liquids nicer names
-
Organisms rot slower
-
Increased minimum impact damage threshold for limbs
-
Heat capacity is now calculated using object mass in addition to size & material properties
-
Lowered object to air heat dissipation
Fixed
- Android circuit layer transparency
- Improved limb liquid circulation
- Fireworks detail view radius visible for too long
- Concrete debris suddenly disappearing
- Made rescaled living entities a little more stable.
- Boat motor saving issues
- Slider disintegration issues
- Workshop upload dialog box being weirdly sized
- Fluorescent bulb glow overlay appearing in front of everything
- Issues :(
- Human flesh layer not covering all bones
Removed
- Removed coagulation concentration calculation
