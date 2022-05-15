 Skip to content

People Playground update for 15 May 2022

1.24 preview

Preview 1.24 is now live on the preview branch.
Please report any bugs here and follow the instructions carefully.

This is a preview branch. Do not play on this version of the game unless you are accepting of potential bugs, lag, and possibly permanently corrupting your save data.

1.24 - May ?? 2022

Added

  • Liquid canister. This is a high capacity container that is vulnerable to bullets and has a variable buoyancy.
  • Painkiller syringe
  • Humans will pass out when they experience too much g-force
  • Boat motor reverses on red signal
  • For modders: support for transparent liquids
  • For modders: Liquid.GetDisplayName()
  • For modders: BloodContainer.ForceCalculateComputedColor

Changed

  • Completely rewrote body shader (this may make humans from older contraptions look weird)

    • Blunt damage causes bruising (new look)
    • Bullets make bullet holes
    • Stabbing makes stab wounds
    • Touching hot objects & friction causes burn wounds

  • Stopping time is has a much shorter transition

  • Minor rendering optimisations

  • Other minor optimisations

  • Limbs don't drain their liquid as fast when bone is exposed

  • Tritium glows when seen in transparent containers

  • Increased g-force resilience

  • Boiling bodies of water have no buoyancy

  • Changing weather settings like rain, snow, and fog will now happen smoothly instead of abruptly.

  • G-force damage no longer occurs when the organism was frozen

  • Improved distant large explosion sound

  • Improved Gorse collision

  • Made Ultra Strength Serum more potent

  • Gave liquids nicer names

  • Organisms rot slower

  • Increased minimum impact damage threshold for limbs

  • Heat capacity is now calculated using object mass in addition to size & material properties

  • Lowered object to air heat dissipation

Fixed

  • Android circuit layer transparency
  • Improved limb liquid circulation
  • Fireworks detail view radius visible for too long
  • Concrete debris suddenly disappearing
  • Made rescaled living entities a little more stable.
  • Boat motor saving issues
  • Slider disintegration issues
  • Workshop upload dialog box being weirdly sized
  • Fluorescent bulb glow overlay appearing in front of everything
  • Issues :(
  • Human flesh layer not covering all bones

Removed

  • Removed coagulation concentration calculation

