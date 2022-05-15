 Skip to content

Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 15 May 2022

Update 3.98

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can add multiple animation frames from Animation window
Selection tool fixed
You can edit comments in Pixel Network (within 5 minutes)
User blocking improved (please unblock and block to refresh)
Refreshing a country flag in Pixel Network
Tags are updated when editing a description in Pixel Network
More specific error messages when importing fonts
Turkish translation improved by 'Dark zaur'
Minor improvements and bug fixes

