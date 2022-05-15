You can add multiple animation frames from Animation window
Selection tool fixed
You can edit comments in Pixel Network (within 5 minutes)
User blocking improved (please unblock and block to refresh)
Refreshing a country flag in Pixel Network
Tags are updated when editing a description in Pixel Network
More specific error messages when importing fonts
Turkish translation improved by 'Dark zaur'
Minor improvements and bug fixes
Update 3.98
Changed files in this update