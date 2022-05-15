 Skip to content

Everblade update for 15 May 2022

Everblade 1.04 Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made a ladder in the church longer/more visible so players won't miss it.

  • Fixed so you can't retake the extra life in the church after each boss fight.

  • Changed a misleading "fallthrough-platform" in the mines into a solid one.

  • You no longer lose your treasure when exiting a stage/exiting game to menu if you have beaten the game.

  • Minor bug fixes and misplaced tiles.

  • [spoiler]Fixed some minor issues with the final boss when going into new phases of the fight.[/spoiler]

