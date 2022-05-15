-
Made a ladder in the church longer/more visible so players won't miss it.
-
Fixed so you can't retake the extra life in the church after each boss fight.
-
Changed a misleading "fallthrough-platform" in the mines into a solid one.
-
You no longer lose your treasure when exiting a stage/exiting game to menu if you have beaten the game.
-
Minor bug fixes and misplaced tiles.
-
[spoiler]Fixed some minor issues with the final boss when going into new phases of the fight.[/spoiler]
Everblade update for 15 May 2022
Everblade 1.04 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update