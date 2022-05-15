 Skip to content

Project Wunderwaffe Playtest update for 15 May 2022

✅ Added information: production buildings and warehouses

✅ Weapon Production Line and Cement Plant textures have been improved

✅ Probability of sabotage is reduced

✅ "Classified" signs on loading windows are changed

