TAnima Playtest update for 15 May 2022

0.1.2-DEMO

Share · View all patches · Build 8743242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-reworked minions abilities
-harder normal difficulty
-special enemies are more often
-new types of enemies added
-longer rage
-slower rage gain
-Economy rework
-Resources are added to the dungeon (no need to use Resource Room)
-Shop changed
-Upgrade Cards added
-Side rooms upgrade cards added (non-linear dungeon)
-bugfix - throw/aoe are now gathering resources from destroyed objects
-auto pick-up minions in dungeon shop after buy
-faster explosion animation (it was a little too much on screen at some point)
-more light in fighting rooms
-other minor fixes

