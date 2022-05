Share · View all patches · Build 8743180 · Last edited 15 May 2022 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

The new Save System is now released! this system makes it so much easier for me as a developer to add more content to the game.

Patch notes:

_- Updated the save system.

Added ''auto target'' feature to make it easier to use the Hookpoint in lvl 5.

Replaced the old platform theme wit hthe new version._

Do you have any problem with these? bugs, glitches etc?

Please let me know, and I'll try to fix them!

Hope you have an awesome day/night!