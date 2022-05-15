 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Summer With You update for 15 May 2022

Update 1: English translation, resources usage, minor bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8743151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English translation is now completely done - thankfully I managed to hire a native speaker to do the proofreading,
There was a problem with resources due to the 2k BGs and live2D. Now game runs on the almost any PCs with more than 2 GB RAM (don't forget to turn off other apps if you face some problems).
Bug with double phrases (some phrases appear twice) is fixed.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.