English translation is now completely done - thankfully I managed to hire a native speaker to do the proofreading,
There was a problem with resources due to the 2k BGs and live2D. Now game runs on the almost any PCs with more than 2 GB RAM (don't forget to turn off other apps if you face some problems).
Bug with double phrases (some phrases appear twice) is fixed.
Summer With You update for 15 May 2022
Update 1: English translation, resources usage, minor bugs
Changed files in this update