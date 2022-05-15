Improve the game content according to the player's suggestion 1

-
A small map has been initially added.
-
The problem that the fiber cloud is pushed has been fixed.
-
The bee monster's blood volume is too thick has been fixed, and the problem of no movement after returning has also been fixed.
-
The problem of mold wearing in the room has been fixed.
-
The problem of three NPCs triggering at the same time has been fixed.
Subsequent update plan
-
The music is already in production. But due to my weak music production ability, I will adjust the music to a suitable time before releasing it.
-
The problem of slow walking speed will be obtained in the subsequent chapters, in the cave, to obtain shoe props to speed up the movement speed.
-
The monster drop system will be added to the update plan as soon as possible.
Special thanks
Special thanks to the two players "惊现吃鸡的鱼" and "Re:pray" for their valuable comments on the game. Welcome to join the QQ chat group: 470481854
Changed files in this update