鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 15 May 2022

Improve the game content according to the player's suggestion 1

  1. A small map has been initially added.

  2. The problem that the fiber cloud is pushed has been fixed.

  3. The bee monster's blood volume is too thick has been fixed, and the problem of no movement after returning has also been fixed.

  4. The problem of mold wearing in the room has been fixed.

  5. The problem of three NPCs triggering at the same time has been fixed.

Subsequent update plan

  1. The music is already in production. But due to my weak music production ability, I will adjust the music to a suitable time before releasing it.

  2. The problem of slow walking speed will be obtained in the subsequent chapters, in the cave, to obtain shoe props to speed up the movement speed.

  3. The monster drop system will be added to the update plan as soon as possible.

Special thanks

Special thanks to the two players "惊现吃鸡的鱼" and "Re:pray" for their valuable comments on the game. Welcome to join the QQ chat group: 470481854

