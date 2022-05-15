 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Genesis Project update for 15 May 2022

Patch 0.5.0-9

Share · View all patches · Build 8743078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused all lands to have nakodiles
  • Custom shirt symbols no longer sometimes show up as '?'
  • The house creator now lets you place more than one of the same item
  • Consort shops now let you buy more than one of the same item
  • The Witch and Maid of Space's abilities no longer leave the target slightly stronger after it wears off
  • Fixed a bug from the previous patch that caused the loading screen to always get stuck if your character is (secretly) wearing perfectly generic objects

Changed files in this update

Depot 1610901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610902
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610903
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610904
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.