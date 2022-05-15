- Fixed a bug that caused all lands to have nakodiles
- Custom shirt symbols no longer sometimes show up as '?'
- The house creator now lets you place more than one of the same item
- Consort shops now let you buy more than one of the same item
- The Witch and Maid of Space's abilities no longer leave the target slightly stronger after it wears off
- Fixed a bug from the previous patch that caused the loading screen to always get stuck if your character is (secretly) wearing perfectly generic objects
The Genesis Project update for 15 May 2022
Patch 0.5.0-9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
