Malice & Greed update for 15 May 2022

No more wasted currency! (Economy Rebalance)

Build 8743075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spin Fragment Changes

  • Spin Fragments are now used only for rerolling. Any additional uses they may gain in the future will be related to in-run uses, not metaprogression.

  • They are reset to 0 after each run.

  • When you begin a run you are given 20 free fragments to start, plus an extra 5 for each additional Malice difficulty modifier you have active.

  • All metaprogression upgrades that used to cost Fragments now cost Flowers and/or Roses instead.
    - Existing Spin Fragments will be converted into Crystal Flowers at a rate of 20 to 1.

This means you will never again end up finishing a run with less metaprogression currency than you started with.

Other

  • Crystal Flowers and Blood Roses are now rewarded more frequently.
  • Crystal Flower events on the map may randomly mutate into Blood Rose events when Spin becomes Full.
  • Game performance should be improved by about 15%

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1566090/Malice__Greed/

