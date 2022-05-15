No more wasted currency! (Economy Rebalance)

Spin Fragment Changes
-
Spin Fragments are now used only for rerolling. Any additional uses they may gain in the future will be related to in-run uses, not metaprogression.
-
They are reset to 0 after each run.
-
When you begin a run you are given 20 free fragments to start, plus an extra 5 for each additional Malice difficulty modifier you have active.
-
All metaprogression upgrades that used to cost Fragments now cost Flowers and/or Roses instead.
- Existing Spin Fragments will be converted into Crystal Flowers at a rate of 20 to 1.
This means you will never again end up finishing a run with less metaprogression currency than you started with.
Other
- Crystal Flowers and Blood Roses are now rewarded more frequently.
- Crystal Flower events on the map may randomly mutate into Blood Rose events when Spin becomes Full.
- Game performance should be improved by about 15%
Changed files in this update