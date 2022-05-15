Steam achievements

 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 15 May 2022

In this update 16 achievements got added to Astro Colony. Majority of them can be already unlocked.
Additionally, many fixes and balance changes.

FIXES

  • fixed the issue where astronaut face is not visible when moving
  • fixed the Auto Catcher issue showing wrong effect after loading and upgrading
  • energy transmitter can now regulate amount of transmitted energy
  • improved movement and asteroid spawning while moving
  • fixed effects and particles for movement

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Asteroid Catcher now sooner in the tree
  • Floors construction now require construction technology
  • Basic science points can now be researched later in the game
  • Electricity balanced - Fusion, Nuclear, Carbon, Solar
