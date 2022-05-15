Steam achievements

In this update 16 achievements got added to Astro Colony. Majority of them can be already unlocked.
Additionally, many fixes and balance changes.
FIXES
- fixed the issue where astronaut face is not visible when moving
- fixed the Auto Catcher issue showing wrong effect after loading and upgrading
- energy transmitter can now regulate amount of transmitted energy
- improved movement and asteroid spawning while moving
- fixed effects and particles for movement
BALANCE CHANGES
- Asteroid Catcher now sooner in the tree
- Floors construction now require construction technology
- Basic science points can now be researched later in the game
- Electricity balanced - Fusion, Nuclear, Carbon, Solar
Changed files in this update