PANELKI update for 15 May 2022

PANELKI 1.1.0 SKYSCRAPERS

Build 8743041

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major update 1.1.0.

SKYSCRAPER MODE*

(high CPU load)

Changes:
  • New game mode selection panel in the menu.
  • An increased size of stairs in one of the houses.
  • Added radiators in the entrances.
  • Added graffiti in the entrances.
  • Click confirmation animation in the map selection menu.
  • Optimization of map loading at large distances from spawn.
  • Mesh and Texture Optimization.
  • Bugfixes.

If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!

Now you can buy a game in Russia through telegram bot: @panelkigamebot

Enjoy the game!

