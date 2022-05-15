PANELKI 1.1.0 SKYSCRAPERS

Major update 1.1.0.
SKYSCRAPER MODE*
(high CPU load)
Changes:
- New game mode selection panel in the menu.
- An increased size of stairs in one of the houses.
- Added radiators in the entrances.
- Added graffiti in the entrances.
- Click confirmation animation in the map selection menu.
- Optimization of map loading at large distances from spawn.
- Mesh and Texture Optimization.
- Bugfixes.
If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!
Now you can buy a game in Russia through telegram bot: @panelkigamebot
Enjoy the game!
