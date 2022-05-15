- Filled in and fixed all the holes that were in the Arid Boneyard, Crystalline Flats, and Feral Grove stage's terrain collisions, thus preventing items or even players from getting stuck inside unreachable areas in each stage
- Redrew the set spawnzones for ground enemies to more evenly distribute spawns and to prevent larger enemies, like Boulder Beasts from being stuck inside a wall when spawning
- Reverted the GMS version to a previous version more compatible with Steam's functions. Thus re-enabling steam functions and steam achievements.
- Reimplemented some of the sound effects as some sounds were not working due to a previous corruption issue
Subject: Relictus update for 15 May 2022
Subject: Relictus v0.6.0.1 Fixes
