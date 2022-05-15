 Skip to content

The Night of Death update for 15 May 2022

Updated May 15, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In the early part of the game, a wall was found in a dreamy forest.
I'm sorry that there was a phenomenon where it didn't run after the game update temporarily.

Currently, it has been updated normally, and normal game play is possible.

