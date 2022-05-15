 Skip to content

Oppcium update for 15 May 2022

Oppcium - Update Build 11281

Share · View all patches · Build 8742628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:

_- Fixed a visual bug where you could sometimes see through Specimen-01.

  • Added a new small event to the game.

  • Coming close to doors will now also unequip grenades.

  • The visuals/animations of all glass cabinets have been vastly improved.

  • Coming close to a save station will now automatically unequip grenades.

  • A check mark will now appear in the inventory for every item once that said item has served its purpose.

  • Fixed a visual bug of one of the infected.

  • Fixed a gravity bug with one of the infected.

  • Save Game Menu can now also be closed with Right-Click.

  • Combined all gems into one single slot in the inventory.

  • Combined all paintings into one single slow in the inventory._

