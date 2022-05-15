Oppcium - Update Build 11281

Patch Notes:
_- Fixed a visual bug where you could sometimes see through Specimen-01.
Added a new small event to the game.
Coming close to doors will now also unequip grenades.
The visuals/animations of all glass cabinets have been vastly improved.
Coming close to a save station will now automatically unequip grenades.
A check mark will now appear in the inventory for every item once that said item has served its purpose.
Fixed a visual bug of one of the infected.
Fixed a gravity bug with one of the infected.
Save Game Menu can now also be closed with Right-Click.
Combined all gems into one single slot in the inventory.
Combined all paintings into one single slow in the inventory._
