 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Northend Tower Defense update for 15 May 2022

Patch V0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8742603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

Thanks for the community feedback, we made changes:

Bombers

  • Reduced Bomber's damage, and fixed a bug where damage didn't change, now it should feel more balanced.

Balance

  • Adjusted waves on all levels to feel more balanced.
  • Enemy's bazookas deal less damage now.
  • Medics now heal less.
  • Increased parachute ability duration.
  • Increased mine ability duration.

Performance

  • Changed Parachute units landing code to boost performance.

Units

  • Bicycle got price reduction.
  • MG piercing power upgrade now works properly.
  • Fixed a bug where Armored usually freeze.
  • Increased Bofor's Fire rate.

Bugs

  • Fixed bug where game randomly restarts.
  • All rounds should end now.
  • End round button, changed it's end screen text to 'Game Ended' instead of 'You lose'.
  • Fixed bug where it lets you keep playing even after winning.
  • Fixed bug where it let medic stuck, its fixed now, if the medic ever got stuck again, will respawn at the medic's box.
  • Fixed a bug where you can spam mines when hitting space.
  • Fixed bug where player can un-pause game during upgrade.

Thank you everyone. We are welcoming any feedback from the community, keep them coming!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.