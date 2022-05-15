Patch V0.1.5

Greetings everyone,
Thanks for the community feedback, we made changes:
Bombers
- Reduced Bomber's damage, and fixed a bug where damage didn't change, now it should feel more balanced.
Balance
- Adjusted waves on all levels to feel more balanced.
- Enemy's bazookas deal less damage now.
- Medics now heal less.
- Increased parachute ability duration.
- Increased mine ability duration.
Performance
- Changed Parachute units landing code to boost performance.
Units
- Bicycle got price reduction.
- MG piercing power upgrade now works properly.
- Fixed a bug where Armored usually freeze.
- Increased Bofor's Fire rate.
Bugs
- Fixed bug where game randomly restarts.
- All rounds should end now.
- End round button, changed it's end screen text to 'Game Ended' instead of 'You lose'.
- Fixed bug where it lets you keep playing even after winning.
- Fixed bug where it let medic stuck, its fixed now, if the medic ever got stuck again, will respawn at the medic's box.
- Fixed a bug where you can spam mines when hitting space.
- Fixed bug where player can un-pause game during upgrade.
Thank you everyone. We are welcoming any feedback from the community, keep them coming!
Changed files in this update