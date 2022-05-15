 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Prison Life update for 15 May 2022

Update 0.7.1 - Bug Fixes and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 8742561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Next up - Customizable Game Settings(Player speed, days per game..), Voice Chat and much more :)

New

  • Arrows for guards at the docks & jet ski area.
  • Each guard now can buy 2 remote cameras instead of one.
  • It displays now the buy limit of guard items in the UI. for example it will display 0/2 in for the remote camera.
  • Translation for item names, descriptions, properties, tips.

Changed

  • Now the message for guards of "X\Y players are in cells" include players in solitary and escaped.
  • The message for prisoners "20 seconds to lights off" now explains that you won't be teleported back to your cell.

Fixed

  • You could abuse teleport arrows as a guard in bricksfield.
  • Now names like ___ don't be allowed.
  • Ultrawide screens UI problems.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.