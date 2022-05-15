Update 0.7.1 - Bug Fixes and Balancing

Next up - Customizable Game Settings(Player speed, days per game..), Voice Chat and much more :)
New
- Arrows for guards at the docks & jet ski area.
- Each guard now can buy 2 remote cameras instead of one.
- It displays now the buy limit of guard items in the UI. for example it will display 0/2 in for the remote camera.
- Translation for item names, descriptions, properties, tips.
Changed
- Now the message for guards of "X\Y players are in cells" include players in solitary and escaped.
- The message for prisoners "20 seconds to lights off" now explains that you won't be teleported back to your cell.
Fixed
- You could abuse teleport arrows as a guard in bricksfield.
- Now names like ___ don't be allowed.
- Ultrawide screens UI problems.
