BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 15 May 2022

0.2.25 has been released

Build 8742525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functions

  • Added magazine reload function.

Adjustments

  • The amount of damage of the shotgun has been increased.
  • Slowed down the speed of the ring laser.
  • Speed of sniper rifle has been increased.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the forward boost item was not working.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the number of bullets to be displayed in the equipment UI when a sword was equipped.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a series of effects to appear when a sword hit a crate.
  • Fixed a bug that caused target markers to appear even after death.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the user to control a character while chatting.
