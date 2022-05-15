0.2.25 has been released

Added functions
- Added magazine reload function.
Adjustments
- The amount of damage of the shotgun has been increased.
- Slowed down the speed of the ring laser.
- Speed of sniper rifle has been increased.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the forward boost item was not working.
- Fixed a bug that caused the number of bullets to be displayed in the equipment UI when a sword was equipped.
- Fixed a bug that caused a series of effects to appear when a sword hit a crate.
- Fixed a bug that caused target markers to appear even after death.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the user to control a character while chatting.
Changed files in this update