Nienix update for 15 May 2022

Adjustable lasers

15 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920333

🎯 [UI] It is now possible to adjust the width of crosshair lasers. See "Crosshair Laser Width (%)" in main menu -> options -> user interface.
🎯 [UI] It is now possible to set how crosshair lasers should scale depending on world-space camera zoom. See "UI Scaling: Lasers" in main menu -> options -> user interface.
🎯 [Bug fix] The "No turrets" ship mod can no longer roll with bonuses to ship turret damage.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding the output rotation of multi-shot beam weapons if used in the left weapon slot.
🎯 [Bug fix] There are now checks to make sure rooms in dungeons do not overlap. This should completely solve the previous occasional issue of unreachable dungeon locations.

