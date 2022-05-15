ImmaterialAI 3.23.1

A quick one to make 3.23 even better:
Sanity Check
- new clusters in Sanity Check statistics
- clusters in Sanity Check clickable to reveal containing nodes
- Is it real, Absolute Origin now support new validity states from 3.23
- dynamic sizing and styling of dialogs inside based on platform
- copy for validity states updated
- additional styling of validity distribution rows
Other
- new default UI skin based on Inverse skin from IAI Plus
- onboarding UI updated for Dekstop
- 3.2 UI scaling updated
- bundles and import/export options use new blurring engine
Enjoy!
- Claudiu
Changed files in this update