 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ImmaterialAI update for 15 May 2022

ImmaterialAI 3.23.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8742414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick one to make 3.23 even better:

Sanity Check

  • new clusters in Sanity Check statistics
  • clusters in Sanity Check clickable to reveal containing nodes
  • Is it real, Absolute Origin now support new validity states from 3.23
  • dynamic sizing and styling of dialogs inside based on platform
  • copy for validity states updated
  • additional styling of validity distribution rows

Other

  • new default UI skin based on Inverse skin from IAI Plus
  • onboarding UI updated for Dekstop
  • 3.2 UI scaling updated
  • bundles and import/export options use new blurring engine

Enjoy!

  • Claudiu
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.