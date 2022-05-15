- Some tweaks to Queen Evil Eye boss to make her less tedious and more readable
- Tweaked the Warrior Statue boss
- Tweaked the Magus Statue a little bit too
- New saved / map updated graphics
- Fixed the Teleportation Wand description
- Lowered the amount of time it takes to Teleport with the Teleportation Wand
- Fixed some other issues with the Teleportation Wand
- Some small level design changes
- Fixed the Samurai cap animation when teleporting
- Tweaked the trampolines more (fixed the ladybug room issues)
- Fixed the transition in Lava Temple
- Fixed the pause multiplier assist mode breaking the camera
- Some tweaks to Evil Eye enemies
- Default Alternative Action button bind on controller is changed to RB instead of LB
Lone Fungus update for 15 May 2022
0.3.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update