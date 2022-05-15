 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Lone Fungus update for 15 May 2022

0.3.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8742279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some tweaks to Queen Evil Eye boss to make her less tedious and more readable
  • Tweaked the Warrior Statue boss
  • Tweaked the Magus Statue a little bit too
  • New saved / map updated graphics
  • Fixed the Teleportation Wand description
  • Lowered the amount of time it takes to Teleport with the Teleportation Wand
  • Fixed some other issues with the Teleportation Wand
  • Some small level design changes
  • Fixed the Samurai cap animation when teleporting
  • Tweaked the trampolines more (fixed the ladybug room issues)
  • Fixed the transition in Lava Temple
  • Fixed the pause multiplier assist mode breaking the camera
  • Some tweaks to Evil Eye enemies
  • Default Alternative Action button bind on controller is changed to RB instead of LB
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.