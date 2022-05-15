 Skip to content

Gest! update for 15 May 2022

Update : Now Support 8 Languages!!

Dear users,

I'm glad to say that now Gest! supports 8 languages:

  • English
  • Korean
  • Japanese
  • Russian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese

Those languages are chosen based on the users of the Gest!
I hope that you all around the globe can now use Gest! without any problems of language.
However, those languages are translated using Google Translator, so it could have some mistranslations.
If you find any of those mistranslations or suggestions, please contact me.

Thank you.
Jio Choi.

