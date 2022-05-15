 Skip to content

The Inheritance of Crimson Manor update for 15 May 2022

Week 2 Update Notes

Week 2 Update Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Please if you encounter any bug or glitch in the game report it in the community hub and we will do our best to fix it in the weekly update, Thanks for playing!

Version 1.02

  • Added a Skip button on the sliding blocks puzzle.
  • Added support to ultrawide screens (21:9 & 32:9)
  • Windowed mode can be freely resized now.
  • Menu and Options screens now have music.
  • Improved ground textures on the exteriors.
  • Music volume is now persistent between sessions.
  • Fixed a bug in some mechanic puzzles that can lead the puzzle geometry to intersect itself when the player interacts with them repeatedly.
  • Fixed a bug that let the player see the skybox while some doors were still closing.
  • General performance optimization.
