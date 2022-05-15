 Skip to content

猫不语 update for 15 May 2022

2.1 Update content

Share · View all patches · Build 8741564

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bug that there is no flashlight in Qin Hong's hand after turning on the flashlight when he walks
  • Fix the bug that the screen becomes dark after entering the principal's office
  • Fix the problem that the ghost flickers back to the corridor after the small wooden horse trigger appears in the school building
  • Fix the problem that the coordinates of Qin Hong's character when running are biased upwards
