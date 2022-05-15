- Fix the bug that there is no flashlight in Qin Hong's hand after turning on the flashlight when he walks
- Fix the bug that the screen becomes dark after entering the principal's office
- Fix the problem that the ghost flickers back to the corridor after the small wooden horse trigger appears in the school building
- Fix the problem that the coordinates of Qin Hong's character when running are biased upwards
猫不语 update for 15 May 2022
2.1 Update content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update