Nightfall Comes update for 15 May 2022

Version 0515.22 Update

Build 8741445

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Help has been added.
  • A bug that does not output the ending cinematic video has been fixed.
  • Some of the story hint elements have been slightly improved.
  • Fixed a bug where Full Armored, But despite, we achievements were not achieved.

If you have already completed the conditions, you can achieve your achievements by:

  • Full Armored : It will be renewed when the Supplies popup is opened.
  • But despite, we : renew when start the game.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
