Version 0515.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- Help has been added.
- A bug that does not output the ending cinematic video has been fixed.
- Some of the story hint elements have been slightly improved.
- Fixed a bug where Full Armored, But despite, we achievements were not achieved.
If you have already completed the conditions, you can achieve your achievements by:
- Full Armored : It will be renewed when the Supplies popup is opened.
- But despite, we : renew when start the game.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
Changed files in this update