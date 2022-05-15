 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

In My Defense update for 15 May 2022

Patch 1.2 - Adds new game mode and enemies

Share · View all patches · Build 8741366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Endless Mode. Play one endless level with all regular enemies. As time passes, more enemies appear. How long can you last? This is a good mode if you want a faster, shorter game.
  • Added leaderboard for endless mode.
  • Added description of Endless mode to the general instruction screen.
  • Fixed player leaderboard section to show the two scores above you, instead of just one.
  • Fixed typo in powerup instructions.
  • Spiders now move slightly faster, but the more legs you shoot off, the slower they move.
  • Creeper seed now vulnerable to slow powerup.
  • Added animation for when a falling creeper seed is destroyed.
  • Moved spider spawn point back, so it smoothly enters the playfield.
  • Slightly shortened early waves.
  • Added achievement for surviving Endless mode for 15 minutes.
  • Fixed issue that caused player laser splash to not show.
  • Fixed display issue with lava.
  • Added new enemy - The Assassin.
  • Added new enemy - The Fire Tank.
  • Fixed performance issue when player's ship explodes.
  • Fixed issue with some achievements.
  • Added score of last game played to main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.