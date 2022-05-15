Patch 1.2 - Adds new game mode and enemies

- Added Endless Mode. Play one endless level with all regular enemies. As time passes, more enemies appear. How long can you last? This is a good mode if you want a faster, shorter game.
- Added leaderboard for endless mode.
- Added description of Endless mode to the general instruction screen.
- Fixed player leaderboard section to show the two scores above you, instead of just one.
- Fixed typo in powerup instructions.
- Spiders now move slightly faster, but the more legs you shoot off, the slower they move.
- Creeper seed now vulnerable to slow powerup.
- Added animation for when a falling creeper seed is destroyed.
- Moved spider spawn point back, so it smoothly enters the playfield.
- Slightly shortened early waves.
- Added achievement for surviving Endless mode for 15 minutes.
- Fixed issue that caused player laser splash to not show.
- Fixed display issue with lava.
- Added new enemy - The Assassin.
- Added new enemy - The Fire Tank.
- Fixed performance issue when player's ship explodes.
- Fixed issue with some achievements.
- Added score of last game played to main menu.
