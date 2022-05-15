Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug where player could still try to “craft” via the old system and caused items to disappear
- Fixed gpt_calibration.exe crashing which prevented everyone from playing non-default models
- Fixed bug where load game would always wait for the AI to start even before you did anything AI-related. Now you can do things like check your inventory etc and it won’t block you until you actually use the AI.
Notice: A bug might still exist where changing the AI model will cause a performance issue until you restart the game. For now, the workaround is to restart the game every time you change the AI model.
Changed files in this update