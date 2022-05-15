 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

AI Roguelite update for 15 May 2022

5/14/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8741264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug where player could still try to “craft” via the old system and caused items to disappear
  • Fixed gpt_calibration.exe crashing which prevented everyone from playing non-default models
  • Fixed bug where load game would always wait for the AI to start even before you did anything AI-related. Now you can do things like check your inventory etc and it won’t block you until you actually use the AI.

Notice: A bug might still exist where changing the AI model will cause a performance issue until you restart the game. For now, the workaround is to restart the game every time you change the AI model.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.