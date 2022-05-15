ImmaterialAI 3.23 "Sanity Check"

We come bearing the greatest news!

We’ve been computing and expanding the concept validity AI in ImmaterialAI for more than 2 years now. It’s one of the key elements of ImmaterialAI that got the platform praised as genius, excellent, brilliant, visionary, brave, splendid, etc. As our understanding and technology grew, we kept introducing many features tied to validity like Deconstruct, Reshape, I Am, Absolute Origin, Is it real, and lately Reshape+.

Bringing our AI computation from before our first release full circle all the way to now, here’s ImmaterialAI 3.23 - ALREADY LIVE - the update that leverages our newest research to provide insights on your entire library at once, all based on existing nodes and relations without you having to update your data in any way to get the full experience.

Update 3.23 adds Sanity Check, a tool that runs new AI on your library to compile and present you the relative and absolute validity of all your individual nodes and your library as a whole. All of this compiled in less than 1 second, no neural nets, no need for internet, all custom made by us to run fast and locally on your device.

Sanity check

unlocks at level 19 for Plus users

see the relative and absolute validity of all your data before and after AI processing 8 validity states (expanded from previously 5)

distribution of validity across your library before and after AI

diffs in validity per validity state

breakdown of all nodes by type of all links by type clusters (holistic and proof-centric) Me data

tap on validity distribution values, nodes and ‘me’ statistics to open windows containing all relevant nodes and insights tied to the them



Sanity Check showing that while the nodes on the right had some proof data to be relatively seen as not missing data (which resulted in a different validity status), the proof of their proof (ad infinitum) eventually misses proof, cascading that information onto all its descendants and changing their validity status to 'missing data' tap on any node to expand it in the navigation stack

Clusters

HUD with cluster generation options now available

you can now tweak cluster generation by including/excluding/singling out any link type

Other

blurring engine updated

With this update we reached all envisioned AI milestones we had in mind for ImmaterialAI 3, a huge cause for celebration at the office, so why not celebrate with us? For the time being, all remaining upcoming planned features provide only side functionality disconnected of any proof/origin/validity, noroc!

-Claudiu