Idle Spiral update for 14 May 2022

[v 1.3.0]

Share · View all patches · Build 8740957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added : Three new Spiral Designs have been added.
  • Added : new rewards for T17 and T18
  • Added : A new challenge
  • Added : In the Challenge, detailed formulas have been added. Also, affected formulas are now highlighted in yellow.
  • Added : A popup now appears when a challenge succeeds or fails.
  • Added : The main spiral design and the spiral design for Battle Spiral can now be displayed separately.
  • Added : Complete bonus for some challenges
  • Fixed : UI of Daily Spiral
  • Fixed : UI of Spiral Equation
  • Fixed : Omega Prestige doesn't work
  • Fixed : Other minor bugs
