[v 1.3.0]
- Added : Three new Spiral Designs have been added.
- Added : new rewards for T17 and T18
- Added : A new challenge
- Added : In the Challenge, detailed formulas have been added. Also, affected formulas are now highlighted in yellow.
- Added : A popup now appears when a challenge succeeds or fails.
- Added : The main spiral design and the spiral design for Battle Spiral can now be displayed separately.
- Added : Complete bonus for some challenges
- Fixed : UI of Daily Spiral
- Fixed : UI of Spiral Equation
- Fixed : Omega Prestige doesn't work
- Fixed : Other minor bugs
Changed files in this update