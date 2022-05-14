 Skip to content

Meth Master update for 14 May 2022

Small hot fix #1

Build 8740857

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in the casino. It was possible to twist the previous bet without money. It was possible to wind up money unlimitedly. Who took advantage?, confess)
  • Added new mechanics "What's with the neighbor." So far, only I can see it on bata testing. It is for finding cheaters. Cartel War is coming soon. Where players offline will compete with each other for the championship among the cartels. Who understood how to seize territories?
  • if someone has good ideas for the game, I will consider everything.

Thank you all, you are awesome

