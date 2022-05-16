v.27253 Update

- UI improvement, Ornate chests or 'Goal' chests (chests that do not give rewards other than completing Scenario objectives) will no longer display in 'completed quest' previews, so players can better tell which Scenarios they did not loot Treasure chests in
- Fixed an error that could occur after failing the tutorials a few times
- Fixed some issues with undoing attacks leaving items incorrectly activatable which could lead to further issues
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with restarting round while another player is ending card selection that could result in a desync later that round
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with some players not catching up during target selecting that could result in a desync in some situations
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where desync could occur if one player is creating a character as another player is buying an item
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue in Scenario 79 [spoiler] Lost Temple, on the round after The Betrayer used its 'mind control' ability, an error could occur during card selection[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in the Mindthief Tutorial where she would not have to perform a summon action to complete the objective
- Fixed an issue with Lightning [spoiler]Level 8 card Bone Breaker, or rather an issue with the 'Cannot Fly' condition it applies not having an icon in the target's hover UI [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Brute's Level 6 card [spoiler]Immovable Phalanx, if selecting the bonus from this ability very quickly after undoing an ability it can desync[/spoiler]
- Fixed an error that could occur when using Saw ability [spoiler]Hold Back the Pain B in combination with the Item Black Card[/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where in certain circumstances players could incorrectly join while a round was in progress resulting in a desync
- Added more fixes around 'Undo' and 'Clear Targets' after items had been applied that could result in desync in Multiplayer
- Fixed not being able to join a Multiplayer session when already in a Multiplayer session
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue if a Client cancels certain active abilities, other clients would not correctly see this
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Lightning Ability [spoiler]Unstoppable Destruction B, deselecting the Long Rest was not being seen correctly by all players [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in Scenario 48 [spoiler]The Boss Dark Rider was not correctly disappearing after performing an attack[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with the enhancement, Infuse Any not correctly generating the element
- Fixed an issue affecting multiple abilities where VFX would play on all hexes instead of just the targeted ones, notably AngryFace [spoiler] All the Dooms also Cragheart's Massive boulder [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue where clicking on empty hexes after selecting a target for an ability, could result in the 'Undo' and 'Skip' buttons incorrectly becoming unusable
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where granting an action to another player's summon could result in both players incorrectly being able to control the action
- Fixed a UI issue with Lightning [spoiler] ability Unstoppable Destruction, after canceling the active ability, the Long Rest button can appear incorrect[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Item [spoiler]Cure potion [/spoiler]that could cause the game to get stuck or desyncs in Multiplayer
- Fixed some issues around clicking empty hexes when selecting targets that could result in softlocks
- Fixed an issue with the UI if selecting an item that adds movements after selecting a waypoint
- Fixed an issue with Spellweaver's Impaling Eruption, selecting certain targets would mean you could not confirm the attack
- Fixed an issue with being on the GoG version and joining a Multiplayer session hosted on the Steam version
- Fixed an issue where locked scenarios were made available to play after certain events.
- Fixed an issue where a monster card could appear blank when hovering over the model.
- Fixed an issue where you could still 'forgo an action' after performing a long rest.
Gloomhaven update for 16 May 2022
v.27253 Update
v.27253 Update
