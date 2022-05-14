 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 14 May 2022

Patch Notes 0.4.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.3 (05/14/2022)

-Starter Pack DLC was not seen as owned by the game. It's fixed.
-Labyrinth Points Leaderboards was not showing. It's fixed.

