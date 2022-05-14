Patch Notes 0.4.3

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.3 (05/14/2022)
-Starter Pack DLC was not seen as owned by the game. It's fixed.
-Labyrinth Points Leaderboards was not showing. It's fixed.
Changed files in this update