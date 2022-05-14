Build 3.7.0M [Live on Default]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Drone mode / command locking up when scene goes under control
- Fixed being able to layout with ambulance
- Fixed Ambulance being apart of the space program
- Fixed Hospital Collisions
- Fixed bug with attempting to spawn hazmat emergencies with no hazmat spawns available, resulting in calls being stuck in pending or not finish properly starting
Open World Changes
- Added Fuel Pump behind Station 1
Hospital Changes
- Added Nurse at Triage to accept patients [ EMS Not Available ]
Station 5 Area
-
Added some new details, and parking lots
New Tool
-
Medical Bag
-
Uses [ EMS NOT Available Yet]
Interact with patient, and treat them [EMS]
Interact with Firefighters to restore their health, and air [ Cannot use on self]
Voice Chat
- Added Voice Chat
- Push to Talk Key bind in options Menu
- Option to mute players in Responders List
- Ability to see who is currently speaking in Responders list
- Uses whatever mic is set as default on windows
- To test mic, Unmute self in responders list, and you will be able to hear yourself talk
