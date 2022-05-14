 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 14 May 2022

Build 3.7.0M

Build 8740577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 3.7.0M [Live on Default]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Drone mode / command locking up when scene goes under control
  • Fixed being able to layout with ambulance
  • Fixed Ambulance being apart of the space program
  • Fixed Hospital Collisions
  • Fixed bug with attempting to spawn hazmat emergencies with no hazmat spawns available, resulting in calls being stuck in pending or not finish properly starting

Open World Changes

  • Added Fuel Pump behind Station 1

Hospital Changes

  • Added Nurse at Triage to accept patients [ EMS Not Available ]

Station 5 Area

  • Added some new details, and parking lots
    Cory — Yesterday at 11:36 PM
    New Tool

  • Medical Bag

  • Uses [ EMS NOT Available Yet]

Interact with patient, and treat them [EMS]
Interact with Firefighters to restore their health, and air [ Cannot use on self]

Voice Chat

  • Added Voice Chat
  • Push to Talk Key bind in options Menu
  • Option to mute players in Responders List
  • Ability to see who is currently speaking in Responders list
  • Uses whatever mic is set as default on windows
  • To test mic, Unmute self in responders list, and you will be able to hear yourself talk

