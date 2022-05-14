 Skip to content

Baka Adventures Playtest update for 14 May 2022

v0.09 Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spirits are scrapped, you come back with only 1 health on the next map
  • If you hit an object or foe, you won't hit another player
  • Snowboard map scale is halved
  • Snowboard map time pickups respawn once after 5 seconds
  • It now shows who killed who
  • PVP perk is much more expensive
  • Voice volume is lower
  • Perks about to complete on expedition start will complete when you come back to the lobby
  • Some bug fixes
