- Spirits are scrapped, you come back with only 1 health on the next map
- If you hit an object or foe, you won't hit another player
- Snowboard map scale is halved
- Snowboard map time pickups respawn once after 5 seconds
- It now shows who killed who
- PVP perk is much more expensive
- Voice volume is lower
- Perks about to complete on expedition start will complete when you come back to the lobby
- Some bug fixes
Baka Adventures Playtest update for 14 May 2022
v0.09 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
