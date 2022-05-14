 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 14 May 2022

14.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

  • Performance optimizations (FPS increased on late game)
  • Player characters price is reduced %50
  • 7 New Achievement
  • 1 New Enemy
  • Japanese language added
  • 1 Skill Added to All Characters and Shop
  • 2 Skill Added to Hunter
  • 1 Skill Added to Dark Mage
  • 1 Skill Added to Ranger
  • 1 Skill Added to Knight
  • Early game enemy spawn time increased 6.5 to 7 seconds on first stage
  • Early game group enemy spawn time increased 60 to 70 seconds on first stage
  • Early game enemy spawn time decreased 6.5 to 6 seconds on second stage
  • Early game group enemy spawn time decreased 60 to 50 seconds on second stage
  • Characters Hitboxes updated
  • Dark Mage base skill is updated root enemy to slow enemy
  • Player characters movement speeds are increased
    Sorcerer 1.4 to 1.7
    Dark Mage 1.5 to 1.7
    Hunter 1.75 to 1.85
    Ranger 1.6 to 1.65
  • Demon Boss Skill delay reduced 3-4 to 5-6
  • Demon Boss Skill count increased 1 to 2
  • Player revive duration increased 4 to 5
  • Fixed a bug where Demon Boss sometimes dealing damage multiple times
  • Fixed Delta Time Reduced 0.03 to 0.02 that makes game more smooth
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused you to not be able to start the game when you return to the menu and start the game again while in the game
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the boss panel would go above the level up panel
  • Fixed sometimes purchased features not loading bug
  • Fixed a bug where the game could not be started due to a player leaving the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes taking damage from dead enemies

