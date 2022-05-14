14.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
- Performance optimizations (FPS increased on late game)
- Player characters price is reduced %50
- 7 New Achievement
- 1 New Enemy
- Japanese language added
- 1 Skill Added to All Characters and Shop
- 2 Skill Added to Hunter
- 1 Skill Added to Dark Mage
- 1 Skill Added to Ranger
- 1 Skill Added to Knight
- Early game enemy spawn time increased 6.5 to 7 seconds on first stage
- Early game group enemy spawn time increased 60 to 70 seconds on first stage
- Early game enemy spawn time decreased 6.5 to 6 seconds on second stage
- Early game group enemy spawn time decreased 60 to 50 seconds on second stage
- Characters Hitboxes updated
- Dark Mage base skill is updated root enemy to slow enemy
- Player characters movement speeds are increased
Sorcerer 1.4 to 1.7
Dark Mage 1.5 to 1.7
Hunter 1.75 to 1.85
Ranger 1.6 to 1.65
- Demon Boss Skill delay reduced 3-4 to 5-6
- Demon Boss Skill count increased 1 to 2
- Player revive duration increased 4 to 5
- Fixed a bug where Demon Boss sometimes dealing damage multiple times
- Fixed Delta Time Reduced 0.03 to 0.02 that makes game more smooth
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused you to not be able to start the game when you return to the menu and start the game again while in the game
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the boss panel would go above the level up panel
- Fixed sometimes purchased features not loading bug
- Fixed a bug where the game could not be started due to a player leaving the lobby
- Fixed a bug where sometimes taking damage from dead enemies
