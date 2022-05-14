 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

A Buttload of Free Games update for 14 May 2022

Hungry Frog 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8740404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

About

Catch flies with your tongue to save yourself from starvation in this action packed frog simulation.

Hungry Frog 2 is the follow-up to the hit One Hour Game Jam game Hungry Frog!


Changed files in this update

A Buttload of Free Games Content Depot 1275071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.