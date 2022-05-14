Chaos Breach Tweaks
- The amount of souls offered during a chaos breach is no longer randomly selected. Each run will offer the same amount of souls depending on which stage you're at.
- Stage 2 now always offers souls and blessings
Quality of Life Changes
- Added a restart current wave button
Other Changes
- You can now use checkpoints when playing with a Diablo modifier enabled.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with loading Laser Spirit's blessing absorption path
- Fixed a bug where Cyclone's shockwaves would do no damage if given enough range
- Cyclone shockwaves no longer damage fliers unless given flier targeting through Divine Spirit or Curse Spirit
- Cyclone's Blade Dancer ability and Explosive's Gravity Bomb are no longer triggered by fliers unless they're given flier targeting
- (Visual bug) The amount of souls given when releasing a spirit now properly updates it's shown value.
- Anarchy Steam achievements can now be properly unlocked
Changed files in this update