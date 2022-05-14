 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 14 May 2022

Update 7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Chaos Breach Tweaks
  • The amount of souls offered during a chaos breach is no longer randomly selected. Each run will offer the same amount of souls depending on which stage you're at.
  • Stage 2 now always offers souls and blessings
Quality of Life Changes
  • Added a restart current wave button
Other Changes
  • You can now use checkpoints when playing with a Diablo modifier enabled.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issues with loading Laser Spirit's blessing absorption path
  • Fixed a bug where Cyclone's shockwaves would do no damage if given enough range
  • Cyclone shockwaves no longer damage fliers unless given flier targeting through Divine Spirit or Curse Spirit
  • Cyclone's Blade Dancer ability and Explosive's Gravity Bomb are no longer triggered by fliers unless they're given flier targeting
  • (Visual bug) The amount of souls given when releasing a spirit now properly updates it's shown value.
  • Anarchy Steam achievements can now be properly unlocked
