Patch 1.0.8m Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Building Character DLC: You can now assign eye customizations to grown-up playable pups.
- Adjusted mate behavior so they won't eat small carcasses at the den if they are already full (Hunger meter is 100% or higher).
- Reduced major injury stamina penalty to -5, to avoid infinite stamina issue on wolf with all possible negative stamina modifers.
- Reduced volume of eating audio a bit.
- Reduced rim lighting on wolf fur (looks a bit velvety in some areas).
- Modest increase in odds of coyote raids on den.
BUGS FIXED:
- Building Character DLC: When Short Tail and Cut Off Tail are selected, tail movement is a bit slinky, especially in the main menu.
- In non-Story multiplayer games, problems ensue if a player with Good Memory joins the game.
- Some coats have thin white lines when viewed at certain angles and distances.
- Corneal Edema effect disappears when wolf is panting.
- Wolves don't close their eyes when they die.
- Game can lock up in rare situations where multiple tutorial tips are triggered simultaneously.
Changed files in this update