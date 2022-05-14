 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 14 May 2022

Patch 1.0.8m Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Building Character DLC: You can now assign eye customizations to grown-up playable pups.
  • Adjusted mate behavior so they won't eat small carcasses at the den if they are already full (Hunger meter is 100% or higher).
  • Reduced major injury stamina penalty to -5, to avoid infinite stamina issue on wolf with all possible negative stamina modifers.
  • Reduced volume of eating audio a bit.
  • Reduced rim lighting on wolf fur (looks a bit velvety in some areas).
  • Modest increase in odds of coyote raids on den.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Building Character DLC: When Short Tail and Cut Off Tail are selected, tail movement is a bit slinky, especially in the main menu.
  • In non-Story multiplayer games, problems ensue if a player with Good Memory joins the game.
  • Some coats have thin white lines when viewed at certain angles and distances.
  • Corneal Edema effect disappears when wolf is panting.
  • Wolves don't close their eyes when they die.
  • Game can lock up in rare situations where multiple tutorial tips are triggered simultaneously.

